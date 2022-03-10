Caught on video: Suspect pulls handgun on clerks during Edmonton robbery
Police in Edmonton released photos and video Thursday of two people who robbed a liquor store by pointing a handgun at the people behind the counter.
The video shows a man and a woman, both dressed in black hoodies and medical masks, entering the store on Stadium Road and 92 Street at roughly 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 26.
"After browsing the store and selecting some alcohol, the pair reportedly approached the till, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. The pair then fled the store on foot with several hundred dollars and a bottle of liquor," the Edmonton Police Service said.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspects are described as:
- Male
- 20-25 years old
- 5'10" tall with an average build
- Dressed in all black with black running shoes with white soles
- Female
- 20-25 years old
- 5'6" tall with a heavy build
- Black hooded top, red bandana, brown boots with white soles
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Information can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
