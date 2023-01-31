Cause is 'undetermined' after LaSalle fire

LaSalle fire officials say the cause of a house fire is listed as undetermined.

LaSalle Fire Service Chief Ed Thiessen says by the time crews arrived at 1077 Reaume Rd. on Sunday, the house was “fully involved” so they had to fight the fire from the outside.

Crews were called to the blaze around 3 a.m.

Thiessen said on Tuesday that they have finished their investigation.

“Due to the extensive damage the cause is undetermined,” said Thiessen.

Thiessen estimates the damage is at least $400,000 and the family that lives here will be displaced as the home will need to be completely rebuilt.