iHeartRadio

Cause listed as 'electrical' in Windsor basement fire

Firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 800 block of Buckingham Road in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, June 17, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Two people made it out safely after a basement fire in east Windsor.

Firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 800 block of Buckingham Road around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Crews were able to put out the fire. There were no injuries.

Fire officials say the cause was electrical. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

With files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell.

12