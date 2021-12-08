Cause of $100,000 house fire is electrical: Windsor Fire
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor fire officials say one person has been displaced after a house fire that caused $100,000 in damage.
The cause is electrical, according to a Tweet from Windsor fire.
Update on fire in the 3900 Block of Ontario. Cause is electrical. No injuries. Damage 100000. 1 person displaced. *MC— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) December 8, 2021
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 3900 block of Ontario around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and crews were doing overhaul and ventilation.
The fire was put out and an investigator was called to the scene.
