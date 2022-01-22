Cause of Amherstburg barn fire that claimed lives of various animals undetermined, damages estimated over $100,000

The investigation into a barn fire that claimed the lives of several farm and exotic animals on Friday has concluded.

Officials say the cause is listed as undetermined and the scene has been turned back to the property owner, noting there was no indication of suspicious activity.

Emergency officials from all three Amherstburg stations responded to the 6900 block of Concession Road 6 North on Friday morning.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone said the animal loss included a kangaroo, chickens, rabbits, snakes and tortoises.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Acton says the full number of animals that died is still not known, but stated a few had survived.

Acton says damage estimates are between $100,000 and $125,000.

A Zoo2You van could be seen parked outside the damaged structure on Friday. Zoo2You is a mobile zoo business. Acton confirms the animals and property belonged to the business owner.

According to its website, Zoo2You offers animal outreach programs designed to both entertain and educate audiences about wild animals.

At this time, calls to Zoo2You from CTV News have not been returned.