Cause of death of baby girl in Edmonton undetermined after autopsy, police continue to investigate

The cause and manner of death of a baby girl in Edmonton is inconclusive, an autopsy performed on Wednesday found.

The 18-month-old girl's body was found at a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton on Tuesday after emergency crews were called about a toddler in medical distress.

Police are calling the girl's death suspicious, and the homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the death of the girl is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.