Cause of East London residential fire under investigation
London fire crews are investigating the cause of a blaze that forced multiple east end residents out of their homes Sunday.
According to London police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. at a residential building in the 1000 block of Trafalgar Street.
“London police arrived on scene first and we were able to escort two people inside the unit out of the unit, Fire arrived on scene shortly afterwards,” said Const. Tyler Marve. “There are no reports of any injuries, EMS is on a standby capacity right now.”
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
The fire is still being investigated with the help of the fire department.
Police say while the investigation is ongoing, Trafalgar will be closed between Egerton and Elm Street.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.