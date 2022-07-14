Cause of fire at Kitchener warehouse under investigation

A fire at a warehouse on Borden Street in Kitchener brought out more than a dozen firefighters on Wednesday night.

Emergency services responded to the area around 8 p.m.

Witnesses told CTV News thick smoke could be seen from a few blocks away at one point.

A fire official on scene said the building was vacant and the fire is not considered suspicious.

On Wednesday morning, Waterloo regional police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.