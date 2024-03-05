Cause of fire at school under investigation
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside an Orillia school Tuesday afternoon.
Orillia firefighters were called to Harriet Todd Public School after what the deputy chief called a small fire in a washroom.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
According to fire officials, the incident was brought under control relatively quickly. The building was evacuated as firefighters ventilated it.
According to the deputy chief, students were brought back into the school in under an hour.
Police are now investigating the cause of the fire.
-
-
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's whyAfter her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
-
Tampon Tuesday celebrated in LondonCTV London's own Reta Ismail and Pure Country's Leanne Whitehouse, hosted the event which had $10,000 worth of tampons and pads donated by Shoppers Drug Mart.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in home north of TorontoYork Regional Police say the homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a home in Vaughan overnight.
-
-
Fire damages home in CarpOttawa fire says 911 received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a house fire on Donald B. Munro Drive, near Carp Road.
-
Just for Laughs turmoil cans plans for Windsor comedy showcaseTuesday would have been the day a roster of stand-ups from the city were announced to take the stage at a local Just For Laughs (JFL) showcase – giving them the chance to take the stage in front of a scout from the iconic Canadian festival.
-
Rainy start to Wednesday, with mild temperatures continuing in OttawaThe mild, spring-like weather will continue in Ottawa for the rest of the week, after two record-breaking warm weather days.
-
Union members at University of Guelph approve strike mandateSome union members at the University of Guelph have voted in favour of a strike mandate as the union calls for better working conditions.