Cause of fire that closed Highway 1 near Duncan Sunday morning under investigation

Fire crews in North Cowichan knocked down a large fire that closed the Trans Canada Highway near Duncan early Sunday morning.

The municipality said on Twitter that all four of its fire halls responded to the blaze at OK Tire near the highway's interchange with Norcross Road. Crews from the Duncan and Ladysmith fire departments also responded to the fire.

The municipality made its initial post about the fire shortly after 8 a.m. By 10 a.m., the fire was under control, the highway had reopened and crews were mopping up.

"Crews were able to contain the fire to the area where old tires were stored, though the building sustained damage," the municipality said. "An investigation into the cause is underway."

CTV News has reached out to North Cowichan Fire Services for more information on the blaze. This story will be updated if a response is received.

A huge shout out to all our partners and businesses for their support today: Duncan Fire Dept, @TownOfLadysmith Fire Dept, @N_CowichanRCMP, @FortisBC, @bchydro and @EmconSouthVI, plus Tim Hortons on Drinkwater for keeping us fed. #thankyou #northcowichan https://t.co/LzNyRvzWuj