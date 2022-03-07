Cause of fire that destroyed Essex home remains undetermined

The cause of an early morning house fire near Essex that left a family displaced last week remains undetermined.

Kingsville firefighters responded to a home on County Road 34 engulfed in flames shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, March 4.

Fire Chief John Quennell says officials believed the fire originated in the basement, but due to the amount of damage crews were unable to enter the basement and confirm.

The occupants, who are renters, were on vacation at the time of the blaze.

Quennell says the damage has been estimated at $250,000 for the home and its contents.