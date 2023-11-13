Cause of Innisfil, Ont. explosion and fire in gated community remains a mystery

The cause of an explosion and fire that destroyed two homes in a gated Innisfil community over the weekend remains a mystery as firefighters return to the scene on Monday to sift through the rubble.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) are also in Innisfil gathering evidence "to determine what actually happened and get to the root cause of it," said Innisfil Fire Chief Brent Thomas.

While the community on Crescent Harbour is primarily heated by propane, the cause of the blast remains unclear, and officials refuse to speculate.

"There's a whole host of things, and that's why the fire marshal's office and other specialists are doing their investigation," Thomas added.

A statement from the OFM noted it's still too early in the investigation to determine any cause, adding, "Every investigation is unique with its own set of challenges, and arriving at a determination of cause can be a lengthy process depending on the exhibits requiring examination."

Given the amount of damage, Thomas said the investigation is very complex.

No one was injured in Saturday's blast and subsequent fire.