Cause of July apartment fire in Mount Pleasant believed to be candles: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services

Candles are believed to have caused an apartment fire in Vancouver last month that displaced dozens of residents, according to officials.

On Thursday, Matthew Trudeau of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services provided a brief update on the investigation into the blaze that broke out on July 27 at 414 East 10th Ave.

“Fire investigators have determined the fire accidental, caused by candles,” wrote Trudeau in an email.

More than 70 residents were displaced by the three-alarm fire, though no injuries among occupants were reported.

One firefighter was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures and VFRS says several others were treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

Fu Ren and Feng Yan, the owners of the three-storey residential building, are currently involved in court proceedings related to allegations they violated 20 separate fire safety regulations last year, according to records.

Ren and Yan are next due to appear in court on Aug. 15.

VFRS says its Fire Prevention Division is “reviewing the history of previous incidents and fire inspections that occurred at the building” as part of the ongoing investigation.

