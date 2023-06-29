Cause of rollover in downtown Vancouver likely driver's error: police

One driver's error caused a dramatic scene in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.

Photos posted to social media show a white car flipped upside down at the intersection of Granville and Smithe streets, as well as multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Nobody involved was seriously injured, however, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison says two vehicles collided on Smithe Street, causing one to roll over, and driver error is believed to be a contributing factor.

“The circumstances of the collision are under investigation,” Addison wrote in an email Thursday.

Data from ICBC shows 117 crashes have happened at the same intersection between 2018 and 2022—37 of which happened last year alone.

By comparison, Vancouver’s most crash-prone intersection in 2022 was at the East 7th intersection between Main Street and Kingsway, where 147 collisions occurred.