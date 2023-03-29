Cause of west Edmonton house fire under investigation

No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Edmonton's Jasper Park neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The blaze at 89 Avenue and 154 Street was reported around 11:20 a.m.

More than a dozen firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the flames in about an hour.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, a spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

