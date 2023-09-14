Causeway bridge closed for Thursday morning emergency operation
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Video Journalist
Alana Pickrell
The new causeway bridge between Moncton and Riverview, N.B., was closed for Thursday morning’s early commute due to an emergency rescue operation.
RCMP told CTV News two youth climbed up underneath the bridge that runs overtop of the Petitcodiac River.
Police, EMS, firefighters from all three of the tri-communities and crisis negotiators were on scene.
After several hours of negotiations, the teens were brought back to safety and transported to hospital, according to RCMP.
Police also added they were unarmed and uninjured.
The bridge was closed from around 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
All traffic from both Moncton and Riverview were rerouted to the Gunningsville Bridge, causing delays and increased traffic in the area Thursday morning.
