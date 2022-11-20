‘Cautiously optimistic,’ Vancouver business owner, DTES advocate react to B.C. public safety plan

Two Vancouver community members say they are “cautiously optimistic” that Premier David Eby’s new plan to address public safety will lead to improvements in the city.

Eby made the announcement Sunday morning, focusing on repeat offenders, counselling and mental health response teams, and a smoother route from emergency crisis response to long-term treatment.

“I’m really impressed with what he had to say,” said John Clerides, owner of Marquis Wine Cellars on Davie Street. His store has been targetted by thieves and Clerides has been a vocal critic of how both the province and former mayor Kennedy Stewart have handled the issue of public safety.

“This has taken years to get into this mess, it’s going to take years to get out of it but it’s a good step,” Clerides said. “They’re saying all the right things, I’m impressed, let’s hope for the best.”

Another community member hoping to see results is Sarah Blyth, executive director of the Overdose Prevention Society on East Hastings Street.

“I just want to see things change for people who are suffering,” Blyth said. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Blyth said she was impressed by Eby’s plan for a new model of addictions care at St. Paul’s Hospital. The premier said the aim is to help people “seamlessly move from crisis response in the emergency room, to detox, to treatment services.”

“Getting into the hospitals is a huge barrier for people. Hopefully we can move to helping people along the way so they’re not at risk of falling through the cracks,” said Blyth.

The plan is also being welcomed by new Vancouver mayor Ken Sim who said he was “very excited”.

Sim’s election campaign was heavily focused on the issue of public safety, and a promise to hire 100 new police officers and 100 new mental health nurses. That plan has now gone before council, but details of the plan have been questioned.