Teachers on Vancouver Island are optimistic that updated health and safety guidelines for K-12 students will include mandatory masks.

The updated measures are scheduled to be announced today at 10 a.m.

"It feels like we've been having this conversation for a year,” says Greater Victoria Teachers Association president Winona Waldron. “Asking for increased safety restrictions and decreased density."

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside will be making the announcement.

Henry had hinted earlier in the week that her team has been reviewing restrictions in schools, and how new COVID-19 variants could affect students.

Teachers’ unions across B.C. have long been asking for stricter health measures in classrooms.

Mandatory masks for all students, improved ventilation systems and reduced class sizes have been at the top of the list.

The president of Greater Victoria's Teachers Union described her reaction to the announcement that potential changes were coming as "cautiously optimistic."

"What I would find disappointing if it is a request for teachers to just do more, see less people,” says Waldron.

As Ontario plans to reopen schools, the province is boosting safety precautions.

A mandatory mask policy has been put in place for grades 1 to 3 and a mask requirement has also been upgraded for grades 1 to 12 when outdoor distancing cannot be maintained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.