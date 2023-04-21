Cavalry eliminated from Canadian Championship with loss to Pacific FC

Cavalry FC suffered a tough defeat Thursday night, dropping a 5-3 decision on penalties to Pacific FC.

Myar Bevan scored the lone goal in regulation for Cavalry, while Easton Ongaro scored for Pacific FC.

Pacific FC win on penalties at Starlight Stadium and advance to the quarter-finals!

Pacific advanced to the quarter-finals of the Canadian Championship, where they'll be a part of an all-B.C. battle against TSS Rovers.

Cavalry are eliminated from Canadian Championship play.

Cavalry play a rematch with Pacific FC Sunday afternoon. Their home opener is April 30 at 3 p.m.at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

