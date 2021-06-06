Cavalry FC ready to hit the pitch again in June

Cavalry FC will be returning to the pitch later in June as the Canadian Premier League (CPL) gets set to resume play.

Games are scheduled to be held solely in a bubble in Winnipeg, with 32 matches scheduled to go from June 26 to July 24.

All eight teams in the CPL will be playing, Cavalry FC will square off against York United FC to start their season.

At this point, games will not have fans in attendance.

“The CPL will continue to monitor health and safety protocols in all our Club’s cities at which point the potential of clubs returning to their home markets in front of supporters will be re-evaluated,” according to Cavalry FC.

FC Edmonton is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season with a match against Atlético Ottawa.

The CPL held a shortened 2020 season at the University of Prince Edward Island between Aug. 13 and Sept. 19.