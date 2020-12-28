Calgary's Cavalry FC has signed former Republic of Ireland youth international player Tom Field to a multi-year deal for the 2021 Canadian Premier League season.

Field, a 23-year-old leftback made his professional debut in 2016-2017, making 17 appearances for Brentford in the English Championship.

“Tom is a great acquisition for us as even though he’s still young, he has some exceptional professional experience at a very good level in England,” said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., the head coach and general manager of Cavalry FC.

In 2017 Field joined Bradford City where he had eight appearances, then spent the rest of the 2018-2019 season at Cheltenham Town with six appearances.

Most recently, Field signed with Scottish Championship club Dundee FC, but was only able to make a single appearance before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so excited to join Cavalry FC and play alongside this group of talented players,” said Field on signing with Cavalry FC for the 2021 season. “I’m grateful to Tommy Wheeldon Jr. for providing me with the opportunity to play for this amazing club and I can’t wait to get started.”

Field is expected to arrive in Calgary in March to begin training.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many young players progress and this move is a great opportunity for Tom to revitalize his career with our club in this exciting, growing league. He will bring quality both sides of the ball and has a terrific left foot to give us balance down our left,” said Wheeldon Jr.