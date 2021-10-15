Cavalry FC sit atop CPL soccer standings after 2-1 win over York United

A goal by Sergio Camargo and an own-goal by York lifted short-handed Cavalry FC 2-1 over United on Thursday, and into first place in the Canadian Premier League.

Isaiah Johnston put York on the scoreboard with a goal in the fifth minute, taking a through ball from Julian Ulbricht and beating Cavalry 'keeper Marco Carducci.

Carmargo connected on a Jose Escalante corner kick after a scramble in the box to tie it up in the 23rd.

Cavalry were reduced to 10 men for the second half after midfielder Joseph Di Chiara picked up his second yellow card of the game and was ejected right before the break.

The winner came in the 80th minute when Ben Fisk's free kick found the head of Daan Klomp. His shot was deflected into the net by York defender Chrisnovic N'sa.

The Cavalry leapfrogged both Forge FC and Pacific FC in the standings to take a one-point lead. York remains fifth, one point back of HFX Wanderers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.