Cavalry FC transfers teenage forward Aribim Pepple to England's Luton Town

Cavalry FC has transfered teenage forward Aribim Pepple to Luton Town, which plays in England's second tier.

The 19-year-old made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Canadian Premier League side after debuting at 16 during the club's inaugural 2019 season.

Pepple, who goes by Bim, set a CPL record for most consecutive goals scored when he potted six in five straight games this season, earning the league's player of the month award in June.

He spent 2021 in Spain with Getafe CF's under-19 team, before rejoining Cavalry this season. He also spent time on trial with England's Sheffield United and Leicester City last year.

Pepple attended two Canada under-17 camps in 2019.

"We'd like to congratulate Aribim on his move to the English Championship with Luton Town FC,'' Cavalry manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement. "He is a great example of why our domestic league was created and has grasped his opportunity with both hands. I firmly believe that his character and capability give him the foundations of a big career ahead and we will watch proudly knowing we played a small part in helping the journey of a local kid develop''.

Luton finished sixth in the Championship standings last season at 21-13-12. It drew 0-0 with Birmingham City in its season opener Saturday.

"Just in the short time I have been around the club, it is clear the goal of the team this year is to get promoted to the Premier League. If I can help in any way possible, that is my goal,'' Pepple said.

Pepple, whose full name is Aribusitamunoipirim Emmanuel Pepple, has a Nigerian-born father and English-born mother.

"He was born over here, but has gone to Canada and had a wonderful way of life over there,'' Luton manager Nathan Jones said in a statement. "It may be a little bit different back over here, but I'm sure he'll adapt to that and he'll quickly come into the reckoning here, and whatever he needs to get up to speed, we'll give him that.

"He's a wonderful kid and we are really looking forward to working with him.''