CBE announces 2022-23 high school designation changes designed to balance enrolment

The Calgary Board of Education has released its list of high school designations for communities ahead of the 2022-23 school year, and some families will find they'll be enrolled at a different school than they expected.

In a letter to parents and guardians sent Tuesday, CBE officials announced the altered designations that are part of what the board calls its "sustainable plan to balance enrolment at CBE high schools."

The finalized plan is the same as the plan proposed on June 1 ahead of the final phase of feedback from students, staff, parents and community members. The CBE initially hosted information sessions and issued a survey regarding proposed designation changes in 2019.

The neighbourhoods affected by the change include:

Altadore

Bel-Aire

Chinatown

Coach Hill

Cornerstone

Cougar Ridge

Eau Claire

Manchester

Mayfair

Meadowlark Park

Ogden

Patterson

Quarry Park

Redstone

Richmond

Riverbend

Shaganappi

Skyview Ranch

University District

Walden

Windsor Park

Woodbine

Woodlands

The vast majority of the changes will affect only incoming Grade 10 students as most Grade 11 and 12 students will be grandfathered in and be permitted to complete their high school education where they started.

The exceptions to the grandfathering includes the movement of Lester B. Pearson French immersion students to Western Canada.

Students wishing to attend a high school other than their designated school will need to follow the CBE's high school transfer process.

To confirm your designated school visit 2022-23 High School Designations.