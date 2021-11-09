CBE finalizes its vaccination policy: what parents need to know

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) has finalized its vaccination policy and some of the recent additions will impact parents and caregivers.

According to the CBE's COVID-19 Vaccinations Administrative Regulation, parents and guardians are not required to be fully immunized when picking up or dropping off their children, or when attending in-person meetings like parent-teacher conferences.

However, teachers can choose to schedule virtual or over-the-phone meetings as an alternative to in-person meetings.

"CBE employees, in consultation with their supervisors, may require proof of vaccination from parents and guardians confirming they are fully immunized against COVID-19 prior to scheduling in-person meetings so long as a virtual or telephone meeting would constitute a reasonable alternative in the circumstances and is offered to any parents and guardians who are not able or do not wish to provide proof of vaccination."

The newly finalized policy requires parent volunteers and adult guests attending extra-curricular events like sports, performances and assemblies to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Parents and guardians can anticipate further communication over the next month with details about how proof of immunization will be collected," said a letter from the CBE's chief superintendent of schools Christopher Usih.

The policy comes into effect on Dec. 17.

It requires CBE employee be fully immunized by that time, or else they must provide proof of a negative rapid test or negative PCR test received within 72-hours prior to attending a CBE worksite.

The CBE says employees will not be compensated for the cost of testing nor the time spent travelling to or participating in testing.

WHAT ABOUT CALGARY CATHOLIC SCHOOLS?

The Calgary Catholic School District says parents or legal guardians of students, including those acting as a volunteer, can currently attend the site regardless of vaccination status.

Board officials add that the current directive is under review and may change in the weeks to come as the CCSD, in a statement to CTV News, confirms it "strongly supports vaccination or rapid testing for the greater good."