CBE says employees must be fully vaccinated by mid-December

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) announced on Tuesday it will be requiring employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17.

The CBE said the requirement, made with the support from the board of trustees, applies to all employees, volunteers and CBE partners.

It also applies to all contracted service providers and tenants in CBE buildings.

"Throughout the pandemic, the CBE has acted to protect the health and safety of students, employees and the wider community while prioritizing in-person learning," a statement from the CBE said.

"We want to minimize disruptions in schools and give all students the opportunity to participate fully in their learning."

The CBE said there will be a transition period to give people time to declare their vaccine status and to comply with the new requirements.

"Dates for vaccine status declaration will be determined once the necessary processes are in place to collect and manage this information," the CBE said.

"Additional information is forthcoming, including details on vaccine status declaration dates, the short-term process for rapid testing for staff and specifics on exemptions under human rights legislation."

While the CBE is also encouraging eligible students be vaccinated against COVID-19, it is not a requirement.

The CBE's Board of Trustees advocated for a provincial vaccine mandate for the education sector staff in a Sept. 17 letter to the minister of education.

Last month, the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) came out in support of vaccine mandates for teachers and staff.