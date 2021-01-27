The days are numbered for a southwest elementary school after Calgary Board of Education trustees voted to shutter it, citing low enrollment.

Rosscarrock School will permanently close at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.

The school, located in the 1400 block of 40th Street S.W., had been on the chopping block in 2019 but evaded closure after securing a two-year reprieve.

The board has attempted to bolster enrollment but the numbers have remained stagnant.

At present, slightly more than 60 students attend the school that offers Grades 1 through 6.

The decision to close the school received unanimous support from CBE trustees.