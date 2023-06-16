CBRM heavy garbage collection to start at the end of the month
Cape Breton Regional Municipality has announced a date for the start of this year's heavy garbage pickup.
Once a year, residents can put larger and heavier items at their cubs -- such as sofas, dressers, hot water tanks, and bath tubs -- for garbage collectors to pick it up.
This year, collection will start on June 26.
Eligible properties must have their items placed curbside no later than 6 a.m. that day.
A list of materials accepted can be found on the CBRM’s website.
The annual heavy garbage pickup is typically a sign of spring and warmer temperatures to come for CBRM residents.
However, in April, the municipality said a decision on this year’s collection would not be made until the municipality’s budget was passed.
CBRM has previously said heavy garbage collection costs about $250,000 per year.
