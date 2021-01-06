The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has welcomed a new member to city hall and he’s sure to be as adorable as they come.

Newly-elected CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall is back on the job after having her first baby and five-week-old Emmett is fitting right in.

“I just wanted to let people know I’m back in the office and to give us a ring if you need anything, but it turned into this groundswell of kindness and such generosity of support that I really can’t put into words how beautiful it is,” said McDougall.

McDougall posted a ‘welcome back’ picture on social media on Monday, which very quickly went viral after being posted.

The picture shows Baby Emmett sleeping as his mother works from her desk at city hall.

On Wednesday, McDougall and Emmett were at home, as the mayor continues to try to balance her work life with motherhood.

“I had no idea the act of bringing him to work with me would garner such a widespread love,” said McDougall.

Though, not everyone was feeling the love in the beginning, when McDougall first announced her campaign to run for mayor.

Some told the 37-year-old that running the city and caring for a new child just wouldn’t work.

“I did a pretty good job, I think, in my first month of being mayor and being pregnant,” said McDougall. “If anything, it brings a better perspective to what I’m doing and why I’m doing this job, and thinking about the future generations that will feel the effects of our decisions as a council.”

McDougall says if COVID-19 has taught Canadians anything, it’s how capable they are of doing their jobs from a distance. She hopes her move to bring her son downtown will help set a precedent for women and new mothers in politics, or any other career.

Meanwhile, back at McDougall’s office, Baby Emmett has already become part of the mayor’s duties after he attended a meeting with a local group earlier this week.

“Generally speaking, when there are topics and discussions being made about our community now and in the future, having a child is a good reminder of how to make good decisions,” said McDougall.

McDougall says she and the baby are doing well and staying healthy and are looking forward to their new chapter together.