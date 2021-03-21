Sunday is World Down Syndrome Day – a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

Among those marking the day is the mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Amanda McDougall.

McDougall's son, Emmett, is diagnosed with Down syndrome – a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome.

On Sunday, McDougall spoke publicly about Emmett's condition and his journey so far.

"We're celebrating Emmett and we're celebrating his Down syndrome family here in Cape Breton," said McDougall.

Emmett is only days away from being four months old and is already a familiar face around city hall where his mother works.

McDougall says Emmett also has his own Instagram page and has made plenty of friends with members of the Cape Breton Down Syndrome Society.

"People have left gifts at city hall," said McDougall. "Beautiful handmade things, thoughtful cards, and beautiful gifts for Emmett."

McDougall learned relatively early in her pregnancy that her baby may have Down syndrome.

She says other than more doctors' appointments and checkups, things have been 'pretty routine.'

"Really, it's just like any other parent in those early days of having a baby, of feeding, changing diapers, and trying to find some time to sleep," said McDougall.

Recently, McDougall says she faced a new obstacle when a post was made on social media mocking her for having a child with Down syndrome.

"The comment about me having a Down syndrome baby as a burden and using some pretty bad profanity, that went too far," said McDougall.

She says she made a point to share the comment on social media as an attempt to hold the individual accountable for their choice of words. She says she also reported the incident to police who are currently working on locating the individual.

McDougall says she plans on using her public platform to try and influence change, not only for her son, but for everyone living with disabilities.

"I consider it a huge privilege and an honour to be the mayor and the mom of Emmett, and I plan to use my position as mayor to be a voice and to help influence that change," said McDougall.

As far as Emmett, McDougall sees a bright future ahead of him.

"He's going to be a rock star, for sure," said McDougall. "He already enjoys being in different situations, being around other people… Emmett's Down syndrome does not define him. Emmett has his own personality, and that is what shines."

Mayor McDougall is only a few months in to a four-year term as the mayor of CBRM.