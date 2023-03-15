CBRM takes ownership of financially struggling North Sydney, N.S., arena

Cape Breton regional councillors have voted in favour of assuming ownership of a North Sydney, N.S., arena facing financial woes.

The Emera Centre Northside is debt free but the group running it said they couldn’t keep up with operating costs.

On Tuesday night, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Council voted 10-1 in favour of taking over the facility.

“It was something we didn’t want to do but we were in a position where we were going to run out of money and wouldn’t be able to pay our bills,” said Llyod Wilkie, chair of the arena’s board, in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.

“It was just a necessary thing, even though we didn’t really want to go that way and we’re very pleased with the decision by council.”

He says everyday users of the rink won’t notice much of a difference once it changes hands. He says it will continue to operate for minor and high school hockey and recreational skating.

Besides an ice rink, the facility includes an indoor walking track, change rooms, storage space for local hockey teams and a canteen.

The facility’s power bill is about $220,000 a year, said Wilkie in an interview last month.

The centre was built 12 years ago with $12 million in government grants, some community fundraising and loans that have now been paid off.

It’s home to the Northside Minor Hockey Association, which has 320 players and requires most of the ice time.

Without the centre, the association said it wouldn’t be able to operate its programs.

Besides hockey, the facility is home to community meetings, concerts, school events and trade shows.

With files from CTV’s Ryan MacDonald and Kyle Moore