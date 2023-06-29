CBSA apologizes after lap dance performed at Toronto Pearson Airport

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has apologized after a lap dance, which was caught on camera, was performed at the end of a work event during Pride month.

According to the CBSA, a one-hour event was held on June 20 at Toronto Pearson International Airport “for employees to learn about the 2SLGBTQI+ community and to promote an inclusive workplace culture.” The event, officials said, included a 55-mnute information and Q&A session before closing with a musical performance.

“A line was crossed during the performance of a second unexpected song that included the lap dancing seen on social media,” a CBSA spokesperson told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

Video of the event shows an individual in drag dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I wanna Dance with Somebody” in front of a crowd before walking up to a uniformed officer.

The dancer is seen sitting on a male officer’s lap for a brief moment before getting up and returning to the front of the room. Another uniformed employee is seen taking video of the incident.

About 70 uniformed and non-uniformed employees attended the event, officials said. It did not impact border services.

The CBSA said the footage is not representative of the full educational session, and that they have followed up with local management.

“While we stand behind the decision to hold events to raise awareness, we apologize for allowing the introduction of inappropriate behaviour at a workplace event,” they said in the statement.

The cost of the event was covered by employees through fundraising and no public funds were used, the CBSA said.