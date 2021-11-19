CBSA arrests woman in one of the largest firearm seizures in Southern Ontario Region

The Canada Border Services Agency announced one of the largest single firearm seizures in the Southern Ontario Region in recent history, with the seizure of 56 prohibited firearms and the arrest of a Florida woman.

On Nov. 1, a vehicle was referred for secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont.

During the examination, CBSA officers say they discovered 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, located in boxes in the trunk of the car. All of the items were seized.

The 48-year-old woman of Oakland Park, Fla. was arrested and charged by the CBSA with the following:

Making false or deceptive statements

Evading compliance

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported

Attempting to smuggle

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking

Importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized

Possessing a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed.

The woman’s next court date is Nov. 24, 2021. The investigation is ongoing