CBSA resumes customs services at Rockcliffe Airport
The Canada Border Services Agency has resumed border services at the Rockcliffe Airport and five other airports across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, as the agency reopens customs offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customs services were suspended at small airports of entry in May 2020 as part of COVID-19 related measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease.
The CBSA resumed service this weekend at the following airports:
- Arnprior/South Renfrew Municipal Airport
- Brockville - Thousand Islands Regional Tackaberry Airport
- Gananoque Airport
- Gatineau Seaplane Airport
- Rockcliffe Airport
- Smiths Falls/Montague Airport
"The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been gradually resuming border services at airports still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19," the CBSA said in a statement.
Travellers are reminded to arrive with their passport and complete the mandatory ArriveCan submission within 72 hours of arriving at the border.
