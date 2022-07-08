CBSA says some travellers may not be able to use ArriveCAN due to Rogers outage

Travellers may be impacted Friday by the ongoing Rogers network outage.

According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), travellers who use Rogers as their provider may not be able to complete the ArriveCAN submission online or through the app due to the nationwide Rogers network outage.

The CBSA said for the duration of the outage, impacted travellers are required to submit their information using a Traveller Contact Information Form, to be completed prior to arrival at the border if unable to submit via ArriveCAN.

In a statement to CTV News Windsor late Friday afternoon, the CBSA said the Traveller Contact Information Form is available from the CBSA at the port of entry, and if no form is available, border services officers can collect the information from the traveller verbally upon arrival.

Paper copies of a traveller’s proof of vaccination, as well as their government-issued documents, will be required.

“The Agency is monitoring the situation and we would like to thank all travellers for their collaboration and patience,” the agency said.

The normal CBSA 1-800 numbers are also out of service so alternatively, people are being asked to call one of the following numbers:

1-204-983-3500

1-506-636-5064

1-905-679-2073