CBSA seize 188 bricks of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

A Brampton man is facing charges after a joint operation between the CBSA and RCMP prevented 188 bricks of suspected cocaine from entering Canada at the border crossing near Sarnia, Ont.

According to a press release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), on Oct. 17 a commercial truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont.

The CBSA says the driver was then referred to secondary examination of the truck after officers noticed inconsistences in the load.

An inspection of the cargo led to the discovery of 188 brick-shaped objects, believed to be suspected cocaine.

The driver was then arrested by the CBSA and transferred into the custody of the RCMP, along with the suspected drugs.

“This seizure is significant,” said An Nguyen, district director, St. Clair District Operations, CBSA in a statement. “One of our top priorities is keeping harmful goods out of Canada. The CBSA officers involved in this interception displayed exemplary work as their investigative skills led to the end of this smuggling attempt.”

The RCMP has since charged a 68-year-old man from Brampton with the following offences:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

“Our partnership with the RCMP strengthens our commitment to public safety,” added Nguyen.

The case is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.