CBSA seizes 100 kg of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Two men from Brampton are facing drug trafficking charges after 100 kg of suspected cocaine was seized from a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge last month, according to the CBSA.

According to a press release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), on Dec. 11, 2022 a commercial truck entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Port Edward, Ont. and was referred for a secondary examination.

During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers discovered 89 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 100 kg.

As a result, CBSA officers arrested the driver and passenger, and seized the suspected narcotics.

“I want to thank the dedicated CBSA and RCMP officers for their excellent work in stopping dangerous narcotics from coming into the country,” said Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino in a statement. “I had the opportunity to see these efforts first hand during my visit to the Blue Water Bridge last month, and I look forward to see the difference they continue to make in keeping our communities safe.

The RCMP took custody of the subjects and the evidence and have formally charged a 44-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, both of Brampton, with the following charges for their alleged involvement:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

“This seizure is a testament to the strength of collaboration between the CBSA and the RCMP, and is an excellent example of both agencies working together to protect our communities,” said An Nguyen, director, St. Clair district operations, CBSA.

The case is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ont.