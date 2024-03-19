CBSA seizes $194M worth of suspected cocaine from Halifax storage container

The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.

The agency says they were first made aware of the possibility of contraband on a marine shipping container, which originated from California and was destined for Europe, when it flagged on March 4. CBSA then began tracking the container as it made its way to Canada.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works closely with law enforcement partners in Canada and abroad to share intelligence and seize harmful drugs. Thanks to the quick and decisive action of our CBSA officers and our law enforcement partners, 1.5 tonnes of cocaine was kept out of communities,” said Julie Brock, the Atlantic region acting director of Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division for the CBSA.

“This is another great example of our ongoing partnership to keep our communities safe and disrupt organized crime and drug trafficking.”

The container was later examined at the Port of Halifax on March 6, which led to the seizure of 1,556 kilograms of cocaine inside the container. The seizure has been valued at around $194 million.

Evidence was then turned over to the RCMP, according to the CBSA.

“We work with the CBSA to maintain vigilance at our borders and to keep these types of products out of Canada. Together with many foreign partners, our well-established international surveillance system develops the best intelligence to prevent harmful products from entering our country and others,” said Jason Popik, superintendent for the Nova Scotia RCMP.

“The effort to combat transnational organized crime is significant, and the RCMP is fully committed to it.”

