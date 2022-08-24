CBSA seizes almost 900 kg of cannabis it says was being exported illegally from Delta, B.C.

Canadian border officers recently seized nearly 900 kilograms of cannabis they say were bound for illegal export in Delta, B.C.

The seizures happened in two separate incidents, one in May and one in June. The Canada Border Services Agency shared details of the seizures in a news release issued Wednesday.

The first incident happened on May 26, when officers examining a marine container set for export found "1,036 vacuum-sealed bags of suspected cannabis."

A total of 592 kilograms of the drug were seized in the search, which involved a "CBSA detector dog" and "a wide range of detection tools and technology," according to the agency.

One month later, on June 26, officers "identified discrepancies" in another shipment set for export, the CBSA said. This time, 100 bags of suspected cannabis weighing approximately 300 kilograms were seized.

Though marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2018, it is illegal to bring the plant into or out of the country without a valid Health Canada permit or exemption, according to the CBSA.

"These significant seizures demonstrate our commitment to intercepting illegal narcotics – at import and export – and contribute directly to disrupting criminal organization activity," said Rahul Coelho, acting director of the CBSA Pacific Region's Metro Vancouver District.