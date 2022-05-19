CBSA: Tips for a smooth border crossing this Victoria Day weekend

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is offering tips to travellers headed across the border this Victoria Day weekend.

A news release from CBSA says travellers are returning to a border that is managed differently due to COVID-19 requirements, which can mean delays during the busy summer months and holidays.

While the CBSA says it is working to alleviate long wait times, travellers can make the process easier for themselves and others by coming prepared.

Travellers should make sure to have their ArriveCAN submission completed with 72 hours before arriving at the border.

ArriveCAN will ask travellers to submit their passport information, proof of vaccination, and when and where they will be entering the country.

The CBSA says it invests “significant effort” each year by working with bridge and tunnel operators, airport authorities and travel industry groups to plan for peak periods.

CBSA has outlined the following “key tips” for all travellers:

Ensure you are eligible to enter Canada: Foreign nationals must meet entry requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation.

Understand the rules around COVID-19: Rules vary depending on who is travelling — foreign nationals, returning residents or Canadian citizens. Answer a few questions to find out which requirements apply to you and if you can enter Canada.

Use ArriveCAN: All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, need to submit their information into ArriveCAN up to 72 hours before entering Canada.

Have all your documents ready: Travellers should have their ArriveCAN receipt, passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination, and identification for all persons in the vehicle.

Plan ahead and check border wait times: Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to plan to cross during non-peak hours such as early morning. The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest.

Entering Canada by water: Unless exempt, all travellers entering Canada by water, must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travellersmust submit their information in ArriveCAN

Be prepared to declare: Travellers returning to Canada should be ready to declare all goods purchased and/or received while outside the country. Have your receipts readily available. CBSA recommends keeping any gifts unwrapped in case they need to be investigated.

For more information on crossing the border and what to expect, visit the CBSA website.