CBSA warns cross-border shoppers about declaring back-to-school items

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding back-to-school shoppers to declare all purchases when returning across the border.

Pre-COVID border closures, some Windsor residents might cross over to the Detroit area for back-to-school deals. Now that border crossing once again easier, CBSA officials want shoppers to know the rules about declaring still apply.

Attention all cross-border shoppers! Are you planning a trip across the border for back to school shopping? Remember to declare all purchases when returning. Learn more about declaring goods before crossing the border: https://t.co/bxpEl1yxtK pic.twitter.com/Piy8yn2cGM

The CBSA website has a guide for residents returning to Canada. Here are some highlights:

What are your personal exemptions?

The length of your absence from Canada determines your eligibility for an exemption and the amount of goods you can bring back, without paying any duty and taxes. (The exception is a special excise duty that may apply to certain tobacco products. Refer to Tobacco Products section.)

Absence of less than 24 hours

Personal exemptions do not apply to same-day cross-border shoppers.

Absence of more than 24 hours

You can claim goods worth up to CAN$200.

Tobacco products and alcoholic beverages are not included in this exemption.

If the value of the goods you are bringing back exceeds CAN$200, you cannot claim this exemption. Instead, duty and taxes are applicable on the entire amount of the imported goods.

Goods must be in your possession and reported at time of entry to Canada.

A minimum absence of 24 hours from Canada is required. For example, if you left at 19:00 on Friday the 15th, you may return no earlier than 19:00 on Saturday the 16th to claim the exemption.

Absence of more than 48 hours

You can claim goods worth up to CAN$800.

You may include alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, within the prescribed limits. Refer to sections Tobacco Products and Alcoholic Beverages.

Goods must be in your possession and reported at time of entry to Canada.

If the value of the goods you are bringing back exceeds CAN$800, duties and taxes are applicable only on amount of the imported goods that exceeds CAN$800.

A minimum absence of 48 hours from Canada is required. For example, if you left at 19:00 on Friday the 15th, you may return no earlier than 19:00 on Sunday the 17th to claim the exemption.

Absence of more than 7 days

You can claim goods worth up to CAN$800.

You must have tobacco products and alcoholic beverages in your possession when you enter Canada, but other goods may follow you by other means (such as courier or by post). However, all of the goods you are bringing back must be reported to the CBSA when you arrive. See Unaccompanied Goods section.

A minimum absence of seven days is required. When calculating the number of days you have been absent, exclude the day you left Canada but include the day you returned. For example, we consider you to have been absent seven days if you left Canada on Friday the 7th and return no earlier than Friday the 14th to claim the exemption.

The full guide can be found online.