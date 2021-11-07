CBU hosts soccer championships after year-long university sport absence

The Cape Breton welcome came before the soccer pitch was even in sight.

A replica Canso Causeway greeted student-athletes and spectators as they arrived for the AUS women's and men's soccer finals Sunday at Cape Breton University.

While the excitement was palpable in the packed stands, to really get a feel for what this day meant you had to put yourself in a players' shoes. This time last year, Cape Breton University men's player Jose Ribeiro da Cunha was back home in his native Portugal.

"It was bad, because I was excited to come over here obviously," the midfielder and defender said.

In the fall of 2020, Ribeiro da Cunha was supposed to be in Cape Breton starting a new chapter of his life, but all university sports were sidelined by the pandemic. To be able to play for a championship Sunday, with his new teammates and friends, was a big change for the better.

"It's like you said, buddies you know?" he said. "It's good to be playing the important games with the team."

For the university itself, hosting both championships in ideal weather was, literally and figuratively, a moment in the sunshine. "It's great for the Island and it's great for us to have that opportunity," said Capers men's coach Deano Morley. "I think we quickly forget what it was like not to have sport," he added. "I think we quickly forget what it was like to be in isolation. We're back, and people are smiling and people are reconnecting through sport. That's what it's all about."

Atlantic University Sport executive director Phil Currie said that with other championships like cross-country and rugby already in the books, and the football playoffs about to start, things finally feel mostly back to normal.

"It was a long, long time coming," Currie said. "And here we are, almost finished the fall season and winter sports have started. So we're going to transition to that very soon."

Back on the field, one goal was all the Acadia Axewomen needed to beat St. Francis Xavier 1-0 for their first AUS title since 1996. In the men's final, the host Cape Breton University Capers beat the Saint Mary's Huskies 4-0.

Later this month, Cape Breton and its university will be home to a third – and larger – soccer championship. The school will host the U Sport women's nationals from Nov. 18-21.