CBU international student speaks out over alleged sexual assaults

Vrinda Khatore, an international student at Cape Breton University, says some of her friends have been victims of sexual assault.

“These girls are very scared to come forward right now and come out in the open and talk about the sexual assaults because they're international students and they're away from their home,” said Khatore.

Some of the girls are worried about being deported if they went to police, she says, and they are unsure about Canadian Laws.

“They didn't know where to go exactly or what proper resources to use,” said Khatore.

Jodi McDavid, the executive director of Cape Breton Transition House, a place of support and shelter to women, says a lot of the time women are afraid to go to police because they're worried about how it will impact them.

“I do know when people come here they're not always aware of the law and they're concerned if they're involved with the law at all it could impact them negatively because laws in other countries are different,” said McDavid.

She says her organization is working to educate students.

“Most people aren't aware that they can reach out to Cape Breton Transition House or any other transition house in the province and that it's all confidential. We're not a legal entity,” said McDavid.

Meanwhile, Khatore is hoping the university's women's centre will also help students who are new to the area.

“Just guide them through, like what do you do when you're sexually assaulted, because we really do not know a lot when you're knew in this country,” said Khatore.

Cape Breton University said in an email it recognizes there is still a stigma around reporting sexual assaults and that it has made resources available online. The school says it continues to work to remove barriers to reporting.