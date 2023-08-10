CC-130J Hercules flying at CFB Edmonton today

A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-130J Hercules will flying at CFB Edmonton on Thursday.

"The Hercules is conducting trials concerning potential future use of the CFB Edmonton runway for contingency and domestic operations," the RCAF said in a public notice.

Residents of surrounding communities and downtown Edmonton may be able to see the aircraft.

The CC-130J Hercules, with a maximum speed of 660 km/h, is a tactical airlifter that the army uses for a variety of missions, including troop transport, tactical airlift and aircrew training.

It can operate from unpaved air strips and carry up to 92 fully equipped paratroopers or 128 passengers, according to a government website.

CFB Edmonton, located north of the capital city, used to be an air force base until it was transferred to the Canadian Forces Land Force Command in 1994.