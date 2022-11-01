CCTV photos released after violent group assault leaves woman unconscious
Calgary police have released photos of six people believed to have information about a group assault last month that left a woman unconscious and badly beaten.
The victim was found in the 100 block of Stephen Avenue S.W., in the downtown core, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the victim was walking with a friend when she became involved in an altercation with a passing group.
Police say there was a “severe assault on the victim by several individuals in the group."
"Officers are hoping to speak to the individuals to identify what role each may, or may not, have had in the altercation and subsequent assault.
On Tuesday, police also released CCTV images of two vehicles that are believed to be associated to the group.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the individuals is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate educationThe five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury group dedicated to helping homeless opens new locationA Sudbury organization dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable has opened a new location. The Go-Give Project planned to open on Durham Street, but switched to a Larch Street location instead.
-
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in CanadaRussia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
-
United Way and 669 Heat in Sudbury kick off furnace giveawayThe United Way Centraide North East Ontario and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems have launched a furnace giveaway contest.
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocateA month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
-
'The last thing they want to do is surrender their pets': Food drive supports Calgary veterans, and their animalsMany Calgary veterans rely heavily on the Veterans Association Food Bank to feed not only themselves, but the animals they hold dear to their hearts.
-
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Fort McMurray neighbourhoodResidents of a Fort McMurray neighbourhood are being asked to shelter in place.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jerseyThe Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.