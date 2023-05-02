Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these recipes

Here’s how to make Emily Richards’ rotisserie chicken enchiladas, Mexican street corn salad and cactus pear mojito.

Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas

It is so easy to make a comforting dinner with rotisserie chicken.This recipe can be made and then packed up in smaller packages for the freezer!

1 rotisserie chicken (about 1 1/2 lb/750 g)

1 can (19 oz/540 mL) red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) chunky salsa

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Monterey Jack or Colby cheese, divided

12 large 10 inch (25 cm) flour tortillas

Guacamole and sour cream (optional)

Chipotle Enchilada Sauce:

1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, minced

1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1 jar (700 mL) passata (strained tomatoes)

1 canned chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced

2 tsp (10 mL) adobo sauce (optional)

Chipotle Enchilada Sauce: In a saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Sauté garlic and onion for 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in sugar, oregano, salt, passata, chipotle and adobo sauce; bring to a simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat.

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a 15- by 10-inch (38 by 25 cm) casserole dish.

Spread 1 cup (250 mL) of the Enchilada sauce in prepared casserole dish. Remove chicken skin and meat from bones. Shred meat and discard bones and skin.

Place meat in a large bowl and add beans, salsa and half the cheese, stirring well. Divide chicken mixture among tortillas, spreading it on one side of each tortilla; roll up tor-tillas and lay rolls, seam side down, on top. Pour the remaining sauce over top and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake for about 20 minutes or until cheese is melt-ed, filling is hot and tortillas are golden.

Serve with guacamole and sour cream, if desired.

Serves 6 to 8

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Enjoy this salad warm or cold. For some fun add a sprinkle of crushed tortilla chips on top!

2 tbsp (30 mL) canola oil

4 cups (1 L) corn kernels (thawed slightly)

1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated lime zest

1 tbsp (15 mL) lime juice

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cumin

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

1 cup (250 mL) crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced red onion

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

Cilantro Dressing:

1/4 cup (60 mL) light mayonnaise

2 tbsp (30 mL) apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) chili powder

Pinch salt

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Cilantro Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, chili powder and salt until smooth. Stir in cilantro; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium high heat and saute corn for about 8 minutes or until starting to become golden and tender. Remove from heat and stir in lime zest and juice, cumin, salt and pepper. Scrape into a large bowl and let cool.

Stir in feta, onion and cilantro into corn. Pour Cilantro dressing over top and stir gently to coat.

Serves 4

Cactus Pear Mojito

1 cactus pear

10 fresh mint leaves

1/4 tsp granulated sugar

Ice

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

2 tbsp tequila (optional)

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

Cut peel off cactus pear and cut into chunks. Place in a small food chopper and puree until smooth. Press through a fine strainer to remove seeds; set juice aside.

Place fresh mint and sugar into rock glass and muddle (mash) mint and sugar until mint is fragrant. Add ice to glass with cactus pear juice, pomegranate, tequila, if using and lime juice; stir to com-bine.

Garnish drink with a slice of cactus pear if desired.

Serves 1