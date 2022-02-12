Celebrate love with a weekend of Valentine's Day events in Innisfil
Several Valentine's Day events are happening at Friday Harbour in Innisfil this weekend.
The 'Celebrate Love' Valentine's Day events are a COVID-friendly way to enjoy quality time with someone special.
Lace-up your skates and enjoy the outdoor skating rink or enjoy hand-crafted food and beverages. Friday Harbour will be offering a Valentine's Day takeout meal for purchase for those who want to experience a taste of the weekend from the comfort of home.
The Mariposa School of skating will be performing on the ice both days this weekend.
On Saturday, events include a complimentary vodka tasting and a DJ on site. The Northfire Circus duo will be performing at 5:30, a fiery choreographed performance equipped with fire hoops and fans.
On Sunday, couples can renew their vows for free with an on-site officiant from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants will receive an official vow renewal certificate and a special photo to commemorate the occasion.
More information on 'Celebrate Love' can be found here.
-
Celebrating winter sports at the Edmonton Ski ClubThe Edmonton Ski Club hosted a family-friendly afternoon of skiing, snowboarding and ice climbing in celebration of the winter Olympics.
-
'We're not even trying': Advocates call for policy changes following deadliest year of B.C.'s overdose crisisKaren Ward says she foresaw the troubling trajectory of B.C.'s overdose crisis well in advance. "I said in May that over 2,000 people would die if they did nothing," Ward said. "And they did nothing."
-
Sudbury Police looking for suspicious manThe Greater Sudbury Police Service sent out a media release Saturday night asking for the publics assistance identifying a suspicious male and his vehicle.
-
Driver facing numerous charges in North BayNorth Bay Police Officers responded to a possible impaired driver Saturday evening
-
Edmontonians lace up their skates for city’s longest-running winter festivalThe Silver Skate Festival is once again transforming Hawrelak Park into an escape for winter fun.
-
'Advocate for yourself': Immunocompromised woman leaves hospital after learning COVID-19-positive patient not isolatedColleen Titus had severe pain in her abdomen, so on Jan. 27, she went to the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital. Her bed was in the hallway because all rooms were at capacity. While in her bed, Titus says she overheard nurses talking about a COVID-19-positive patient in the room right beside her
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants seat on northern transportation task forceSault Ste. Marie is urging the province to reconsider its representation on its northern transportation task force.
-
'You couldn't shovel it out': Some Edmontonians turning to private contractors for windrow clearingComplaints about the windrows left behind after city crews completed residential blading have given some local contractors a boost in business.
-
Police investigate serious crash outside ElmiraA section of Floradale Road has been closed following a serious crash near Elmira.