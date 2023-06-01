Celebrate Pride in Waterloo region at these local events

Whether you’re looking for activities to do with your kids or a night out with friends, there’s plenty of things do in Waterloo region, Guelph and Perth County during Pride month.

Celebrate LGBTQ2S+ culture and community at these local events:

TRI-PRIDE SUMMER FESTIVAL

Saturday June 10, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo region’s marquee Pride celebration is back for another year in Kitchener’s Victoria Park, also known as Willow River Park. Organizers promise they’ll have something for everyone with more than 50 vendors, a kid’s zone, a beer garden and over 20 musical and drag performers.

This year’s headliners are Juno-nominated artist and composer Alysha Brilla and RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Trinity K. Bonet and Ongina. More details are available here.

RIDE GRAND RIVER TRANSIT'S PRIDE BUS

Throughout the month of June

After a successful first outing last year, the Pride bus is returning for another June.

You can find the bus, which regional chair Karen Redman calls “an important symbol” of the region’s ongoing diversity and equity work, travelling on various regular routes.

It will also be at tri-Pride on June 10 giving away special temporary tattoos and sunglasses.

GUELPH PRIDE IN THE PARK

Saturday June 10, starting at 10 a.m.

Exhibition Park, South End

This family-friendly event is one of more than 15 being organized for Spring Pride Week in Guelph. Guelph Pride says it will be a day of fun in the sun with great food, games, community organization tables and much more.

FIERCE!

Friday, June 16, 11 p.m.

Onyx in Guelph

This edition of Guelph’s monthly queer dance party is sure to be extra fun. Other opportunities for a Pride-themed night out in Guelph include Queer Night Out on Tuesday, June 13 and Queer-eoke on Thursday, June 15.

If you prefer something a little more low-key and are feeling crafty, try the Rainbow Crafters hang-out on Monday, June 12.

Information about all these events can be found on Guelph Pride’s website.

STRATFORD-PERTH PRIDE MARCH AND FESTIVAL

Sunday June 4, march starts at 1 p.m., festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stratford

The Perth County Pride March, formerly the Stratford Pride Parade, will travel a 1.5 km route from the Tom Patterson Theatre to Upper Queen’s Park. Organizers say all are welcome to join.

Music, vendors, food trucks and children’s games will follow in the park.

ST. MARYS PRIDE DAY

June 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Milt Dunell Field

Organizers held the first major Pride event in St. Marys in 2022 and they’re back again this year. This grassroots Pride celebration promises music, kid’s activities, vendors and more.

OUR SMALL TOWN PRIDE: A CELEBRATION OF 2SLGBTQI+ STORIES AND HISTORY

Wellington County Museum and Archives, Wellington Road 18 between Fergus and Elora

Exhibition on display from May 27 to Feb. 4

The museum collaborated with Minto Pride to create this exhibition featuring photos and stories from dozens of LGBTQ2S+ Wellington County residents.

“Minto Pride is a relatively new organization, but the history of Pride is not and it deserves to be acknowledged and celebrated,” Minto Pride Committee member Rosie Krul said in a news release. “We are honoured to have our voices amplified, and to be involved in this project by helping amplify the voices of others.”

This list is ongoing and will be updated. If you have a Pride event you'd like to see included, please email ctvkitchenerwebteam@bellmedia.ca