'Celebrate the independence': Saskatoon pub hosting Anti-Valentine's Day celebrations
Several businesses in Saskatoon are gearing up for Valentine’s Day, but one local pub is encouraging people to celebrate their independence on Feb. 14.
Winston’s English Pub and Grill is hosting its annual Anti-Valentine’s Day celebration running Feb. 11 to 14.
“We have some fun for the single people out there. We can’t forget about them,” said Winston’s Pub General Manager, Chris Beavis.
The pub’s festivities feature a menu catering to singles, including food and drink items called: Just For Me Nachos, Rings of Regret, Treat Yo Self Shot, Heartbreak Hotel Cocktail, Tears of My EX, Single and Old Fashioned and Their Heart is Black!
The bar has been hosting anti-Valentine’s Day celebrations since 2007.
“Valentine’s Day is a bit of a corporate culture,” Beavis said. “Celebrate the independence day for all the independent single people out there and have some fun with it.”
The pub is anticipating it will be busy Friday through Monday.
