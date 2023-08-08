Celebrated Canadian cookbook author Rose Murray dies
Canadian culinary enthusiasts are remembering the life of Rose Murray.
Murray spent over 30 years writing for numerous magazines and newspapers and appeared on television shows across Canada, including CTV News Kitchener at noon.
She authored eleven cookbooks and contributed to dozens more.
"So many people have one of her cookbooks – if not more [than one]– I myself have many copies and they’re cookbooks that are meant to be used," fellow cookbook author Emily Richards said. "I think that’s something that has always followed Rose and will continue to follow. That’s kind of her legacy that people can open up those cookbooks and use the recipes without fear, they know that they’re going to work."
Murray was also a recipient of Taste Canada’s hall of fame award for the lifetime achievement in Canadian culinary writing.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.